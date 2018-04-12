Zayn Malik's 'Let Me' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen & Watch the Music Video!

Zayn Malik has just released his brand new song “Let Me” after teasing new music was on the way!

The 25-year-old entertainer shared the new music in the form of a music video moments ago.

The video seems to be one in a series of videos to come. In the video, Zayn ends up hooking up with a woman (who many believe strongly resembles his ex, Gigi Hadid) At the end of the video, a message of “To Be Continued” emerges on the screen.

