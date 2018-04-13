Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 1:19 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio, Darren Criss, & Paris Jackson Team Up for Dior Perfume Launch

Alessandra Ambrosio, Darren Criss, & Paris Jackson Team Up for Dior Perfume Launch

Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Jackson, and Darren Criss joined forces at the Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum Launch!

The models and the actor stepped out for the event held at Pioneertown Motel on Thursday (April 12) in Pioneertown, Calif.

They were joined at the gorgeous desert shoot by Damson Idris, Amine, Myles O’Neal, Britt Robertson, Olivia Culpo, Georgie Flores, Mia Moretti, and more.

Alessandra wore a black polka-dot blouse with a navy printed skirt; Paris rocked a black leather jacket, knit bra, and white embroidered skirt; and Darren sported a black “Standing in the Crowd One Night” shirt with “Sentence” print shoes.

i love you. #home 🌵🌖🏜🌌

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

FYI: Guests are wearing Dior Homme and Dior.

55+ pictures inside of Alessandra Ambrosio, Darren Criss, Paris Jackson, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 01
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 02
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 03
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 04
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 05
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 06
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 07
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 08
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 09
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 10
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 11
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 12
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 13
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 14
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 15
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 16
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 17
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 18
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 19
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 20
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 21
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 22
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 23
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 24
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 25
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 26
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 27
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 28
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 29
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 30
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 31
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 32
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 33
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 34
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 35
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 36
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 37
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 38
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 39
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 40
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 41
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 42
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 43
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 44
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 45
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 46
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 47
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 48
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 49
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 50
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 51
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 52
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 53
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 54
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 55
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 56
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 57
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 58
alessandra ambrosio darren criss paris jackson team up for dior perfume launch 59

Photos: David X Prutting/BFA.com
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Amine, Britt Robertson, Damson Idris, Darren Criss, Georgie Flores, Mia Moretti, Myles O'Neal, Olivia Culpo, Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr