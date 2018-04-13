Alessandra Ambrosio, Darren Criss, & Paris Jackson Team Up for Dior Perfume Launch

Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Jackson, and Darren Criss joined forces at the Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum Launch!

The models and the actor stepped out for the event held at Pioneertown Motel on Thursday (April 12) in Pioneertown, Calif.

They were joined at the gorgeous desert shoot by Damson Idris, Amine, Myles O’Neal, Britt Robertson, Olivia Culpo, Georgie Flores, Mia Moretti, and more.

Alessandra wore a black polka-dot blouse with a navy printed skirt; Paris rocked a black leather jacket, knit bra, and white embroidered skirt; and Darren sported a black “Standing in the Crowd One Night” shirt with “Sentence” print shoes.

FYI: Guests are wearing Dior Homme and Dior.

55+ pictures inside of Alessandra Ambrosio, Darren Criss, Paris Jackson, and more at the event…