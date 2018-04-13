Alicia Keys Calls Out Netflix for 'The Crown' Pay Disparity While Accepting Power of Women Award

Alicia Keys poses on the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women: New York event on Friday afternoon (April 13) in New York City.

The 37-year-old singer and The Voice coach took a moment to call out Netflix for the pay disparity on The Crown while accepting her honor.

Alicia started talking about “women asking for the money we deserve. Equal pay for equal work. Like for the actors on the show that’s called The Crown. It’s called The Crown. It’s about the queen. So why is the prince getting more than the queen? So the queens are going to get their paper.”

The singer was honored for her work with the nonprofit Keep a Child Alive.