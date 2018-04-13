Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 5:51 pm

Amal Clooney Rocks Three Chic Looks While Out in New York City!

Amal Clooney Rocks Three Chic Looks While Out in New York City!

Amal Clooney showed off three super chic looks while out and about this week!

The 40-year-old international law and human rights activist was first spotted while leaving her apartment on Thursday (April 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amal Clooney

After a day of teaching at Columbia Law School, Amal switched up her outfit for a more edgy look as she met up with gal pals for a night at The Greenwich Hotel.

The following day, Amal opted for a prim and proper all-white outfit as she headed back to work.

Check out all of Amal‘s chic outfits below…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney

