Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 3:25 pm

Anne Hathaway has been spotted for the first time since opening up to fans about gaining weight for a movie role.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress was seen filming a scene for her upcoming movie The Hustle with co-star Rebel Wilson on Thursday (April 12) in London, England.

Anne recently posted on Instagram that she is “gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well.” She added, “To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you.”

The Hustle hits theaters on June 29, so these are probably some last minute re-shoots. The film is a remake of the classic movie Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

There are some rumors that Anne is gaining weight for her role in Barbie.
Credit: M WRIGHT / JO; Photos: Backgrid
