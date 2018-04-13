Aubrey Plaza Tries To Explain 'Legion' To Seth Meyers on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Aubrey Plaza made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday evening (April 12) and talked all about the hard time she has trying to explain what Legion is about.

The 33-year-old told Seth that she had texted Legion creator Noah Hawley hitting the couch to try to get him to feed her some talking points, and, his advice was to call it “Home Ec class on acid.”

Aubrey also reveals what she listened to in preparation for the FX show, and she reveals the results of her recent DNA test.

“I know you’ve been waiting to hear my results for awhile Seth,” Aubrey joked – Watch below to find out the results!



Aubrey Plaza Listened to People Screaming to Get Inspired for Legion