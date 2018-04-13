Bebe Rexha: 'Ferrari' & '2 Souls on Fire' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Bebe Rexha is back with new music!

The 28-year-old singer just dropped “Ferrari” and “2 Souls on Fire” featuring Quavo – and you can listen to them here!

The two new singles are the latest songs off of Bebe‘s upcoming debut studio album Expectations.

Bebe‘s new album is set to drop on June 22.

Listen to “Ferrari” and “2 Souls on Fire”!



Ferrari – Bebe Rexha

2 Souls on Fire (feat. Quavo) – Bebe Rexha

