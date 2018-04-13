Top Stories
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 12:26 am

Bebe Rexha: 'Ferrari' & '2 Souls on Fire' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Bebe Rexha is back with new music!

The 28-year-old singer just dropped “Ferrari” and “2 Souls on Fire” featuring Quavo – and you can listen to them here!

The two new singles are the latest songs off of Bebe‘s upcoming debut studio album Expectations.

Bebe‘s new album is set to drop on June 22.

You can download the new songs and pre-order the album off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Ferrari” and “2 Souls on Fire”!


Ferrari – Bebe Rexha

2 Souls on Fire (feat. Quavo) – Bebe Rexha

Check out the lyrics for the songs inside…
