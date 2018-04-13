Top Stories
Fri, 13 April 2018 at 10:51 pm

Cardi B Offers Khloe Kardashian Advice Among Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Cardi B Offers Khloe Kardashian Advice Among Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Cardi B is giving Khloe Kardashian some advice about how to handle Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

The 25-year-old rapper, who found herself in a similar situation when her fiancé Offset was accused of being unfaithful last year, says Khloe should follow her heart.

“Just do what your heart feel like doing. You wanna know something, just do what your heart feels like is right. Because at the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they deacons and pastors and they relationships is perfect and they don’t know what other people, you don’t know what type of things are happening in their relationship,” Cardi said during an interview with BigBoyTV.

She added, “You don’t know how old certain receipts are. People like to make things seem like ‘This happened two weeks ago!’…Let them work things out.”

Watch Cardi‘s entire interview below…
Photos: Getty
