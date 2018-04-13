Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 11:29 am

Cate Blanchett, Clive Owen & Natalie Dormer Celebrate Giorgio Armani & Armani Casa Boutique Opening!

Cate Blanchett keeps it chic in a sequin suit while attending Giorgio Armani & Armani/Casa’s Boutiques Opening Celebration held at Sloane Street on Thursday (April 12) in London, England.

The 48-year-old actress was joined at the event by Clive Owen, Natalie Dormer, Cressida Bonas, Clara Paget and musical guests De La Soul and DJ Harvey.

As a global first for Giorgio Armani, the completely renovated store space will house these two boutiques, adjacent to each other and interconnected, with dedicated signage and five display windows.

In case you missed it, check out the brand new full length trailer for Cate‘s anticipated film Ocean’s 8 here!
Photos: Darren Gerrish
