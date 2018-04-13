Top Stories
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 12:59 am

Chloe Moretz & Tommy Dorfman Step Out in Style for GLAAD Media Awards 2018

Chloe Moretz hits the red carpet for the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (April 12) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old actress looked pretty in a metallic dress with neon pink detailing for the awards show.

Also stepping out for the awards event were Tommy Dorfman, Kiersey Clemons, Madeline Brewer, JJ Totah, Gigi Gorgeous and fiancee Nats Getty, and Arielle Kebbel.

FYI: Chloe is wearing a dress by The Vampire’s Wife. Madeline is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Brian Atwood heels, Hueb earrings, and Anabela Chan rings. Tommy is wearing a Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit. Arielle is wearing a Jovani dress, Sarah Flint shoes, and Csarite by Karin Jamieson jewelry.

