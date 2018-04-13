Christina Aguilera Is Joining James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke'!

Christina Aguilera is the latest superstar to hop in James Corden‘s ride for some Carpool Karaoke!

The 37-year-old Lotus pop star will appear on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 on April 23, CBS announced on Friday (April 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

The episode will also feature Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Kunal Nayyar and Iain Armitage joining James for Crosswalk The Musical: The Sound of Music.

James and Reggie Watts will kick off the special with a Bruno Mars-inspired musical number, and James will share some of his favorite moments as The Late Late Show host.