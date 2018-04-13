Top Stories
Fri, 13 April 2018 at 2:38 pm

Christina Aguilera Is Joining James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke'!

Christina Aguilera Is Joining James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke'!

Christina Aguilera is the latest superstar to hop in James Corden‘s ride for some Carpool Karaoke!

The 37-year-old Lotus pop star will appear on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 on April 23, CBS announced on Friday (April 13).

The episode will also feature Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Kunal Nayyar and Iain Armitage joining James for Crosswalk The Musical: The Sound of Music.

James and Reggie Watts will kick off the special with a Bruno Mars-inspired musical number, and James will share some of his favorite moments as The Late Late Show host.
Posted to: Christina Aguilera, James Corden

