Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, & More!

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 9:25 pm

The 2018 Coachella Music Festival just kicked off and fans are getting the chance to check out the biggest acts of the weekend from the comfort of their own home!

The Weeknd, Beyonce, and Eminem are set to headline the fest, which spans across seven stages at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

This year, the festival will have four live streams running, including an immersive 180 VR livestream which can be viewed using the YouTube VR app.

Make sure you check out the full list of set times for Coachella if you missed it!

Click inside to watch the Coachella live streams…

Channel One

Schedule

Friday, April 13th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Moses Sumney
4:15 PM – Skip Marley
5:05 PM – SuperDuperKyle
5:55 PM – the Neighbourhood
6:50 PM – Bleachers
7:40 PM – Vince Staples
8:35 PM – the War on Drugs
9:30 PM – St. Vincent
10:30 PM – SZA
11:25 PM – The Weeknd

Saturday, April 14th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Marian Hill
4:15 PM – Nile Rodgers & CHIC
5:20 PM – First Aid Kit
6:10 PM – BØRNS
7:05 PM – Chromeo
8:05 PM – Tyler, the Creator
9:15 PM – HAIM
10:10 PM – Post Malone
11:10 PM – Beyoncé

Sunday, April 15th *all times PDT

3:40 PM – Lionbabe
4:40 PM – LANY
5:45 PM – Vance Joy
6:30 PM – Jessie Ware
8:00 PM – Portugal. The Man
9:00 PM – Miguel
9:55 PM – ODESZA
11:05 PM – Migos

Channel Two

Schedule

Friday, April 13th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Los Ángeles Azules
4:10 PM – PVRIS
5:30 PM – Greta Van Fleet
6:20 PM – Kali Uchis
7:05 PM – Daniel Caesar
7:55 PM – Black Coffee
8:45 PM – Kygo
9:40 PM – Perfume Genius
10:30 PM – Jean-Michel Jarre
11:40 PM – Jamiroquai

Saturday, April 14th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Declan McKenna
4:15 PM – Chloe x Halle
4:45 PM – Django Django
5:30 PM – Angel Olsen
6:15 PM – BROCKHAMPTON
7:10 PM – MØ
8:00 PM – Tash Sultana
8:50 PM – Benjamin Booker
9:35 PM – Alvvays
10:20 PM – David Byrne
11:10 PM – Fleet Foxes
12:05 AM – alt-J

Sunday, April 15th *all times PDT

3:40 PM – Magic Giant
4:25 PM – Nothing But Thieves
5:10 PM – Dej Loaf
6:00 PM – Amine
6:50 PM – FIDLAR
7:35 PM – AURORA
8:20 PM – Kamasi Washington
9:25 PM – 6LACK
10:10 PM – Soulwax
11:15 PM – Kamaiyah

Channel Three

Schedule

Friday, April 13th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Elohim
4:30 PM – Slow Magic
5:15 PM – Whethan
6:10 PM – LÉON
7:00 PM – Alan Walker
8:00 PM – Deorro
9:00 PM – Dreams
9:50 PM – Belly
10:30 PM – Troy Boi
11:25 PM – Alison Wonderland
12:25 AM – REZZ

Saturday, April 14th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Wizkid
4:20 PM – Ekali
5:15 PM – Flatbush Zombies
6:05 PM – Party Favor
7:00 PM – Snakehips
8:00 PM – Alina Baraz
8:45 PM – Louis the Child
9:40 PM – blackbear
10:25 PM – Jungle
11:20 PM – Highly Suspect
12:05 AM – X Japan

Sunday, April 15th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Noname
4:20 PM – THEY.
5:05 PM – San Holo
6:00 PM – Petit Biscuit
6:50 PM – French Montana
7:35 PM – Jacob Banks
8:20 PM – Jidenna
9:15 PM – Illenium
10:15 PM – Ibeyi
11:10 PM – Jorja Smith

180VR Channel

Schedule

Friday, April 13th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Los Ángeles Azules
4:10 PM – Elohim
5:05 PM – SuperDuperKyle
5:55 PM – the Neighbourhood
6:30 PM – Whethan
7:00 PM – Alan Walker
8:00 PM – Deorro
8:45 PM – Kygo
9:40 PM – Troy Boi
10:30 PM – Alison Wonderland
11:25 PM – The Weeknd

Saturday, April 14th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Wizkid
4:20 PM – Ekali
5:10 PM – Nile Rodgers & CHIC
6:05 PM – Party Favor
7:05 PM – Chromeo
8:05 PM – Tyler, the Creator
10:10 PM – Post Malone

Sunday, April 15th *all times PDT

3:40 PM – Lionbabe
4:10 PM – San Holo
4:40 PM – LANY
5:45 PM – Vance Joy
6:30 PM – Petit Biscuit
6:50 PM – French Montana
7:25 PM – Cardi B
8:00 PM – Portugal. The Man
8:55 PM – Illenium
9:55 PM – ODESZA
11:05 PM – Migos
