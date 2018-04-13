Coachella 2018 Live Stream Video - Watch Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, & More!

The 2018 Coachella Music Festival just kicked off and fans are getting the chance to check out the biggest acts of the weekend from the comfort of their own home!

The Weeknd, Beyonce, and Eminem are set to headline the fest, which spans across seven stages at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

This year, the festival will have four live streams running, including an immersive 180 VR livestream which can be viewed using the YouTube VR app.

Make sure you check out the full list of set times for Coachella if you missed it!

Channel One

Schedule

Friday, April 13th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Moses Sumney

4:15 PM – Skip Marley

5:05 PM – SuperDuperKyle

5:55 PM – the Neighbourhood

6:50 PM – Bleachers

7:40 PM – Vince Staples

8:35 PM – the War on Drugs

9:30 PM – St. Vincent

10:30 PM – SZA

11:25 PM – The Weeknd

Saturday, April 14th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Marian Hill

4:15 PM – Nile Rodgers & CHIC

5:20 PM – First Aid Kit

6:10 PM – BØRNS

7:05 PM – Chromeo

8:05 PM – Tyler, the Creator

9:15 PM – HAIM

10:10 PM – Post Malone

11:10 PM – Beyoncé

Sunday, April 15th *all times PDT

3:40 PM – Lionbabe

4:40 PM – LANY

5:45 PM – Vance Joy

6:30 PM – Jessie Ware

8:00 PM – Portugal. The Man

9:00 PM – Miguel

9:55 PM – ODESZA

11:05 PM – Migos

Channel Two

Schedule

Friday, April 13th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Los Ángeles Azules

4:10 PM – PVRIS

5:30 PM – Greta Van Fleet

6:20 PM – Kali Uchis

7:05 PM – Daniel Caesar

7:55 PM – Black Coffee

8:45 PM – Kygo

9:40 PM – Perfume Genius

10:30 PM – Jean-Michel Jarre

11:40 PM – Jamiroquai

Saturday, April 14th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Declan McKenna

4:15 PM – Chloe x Halle

4:45 PM – Django Django

5:30 PM – Angel Olsen

6:15 PM – BROCKHAMPTON

7:10 PM – MØ

8:00 PM – Tash Sultana

8:50 PM – Benjamin Booker

9:35 PM – Alvvays

10:20 PM – David Byrne

11:10 PM – Fleet Foxes

12:05 AM – alt-J

Sunday, April 15th *all times PDT

3:40 PM – Magic Giant

4:25 PM – Nothing But Thieves

5:10 PM – Dej Loaf

6:00 PM – Amine

6:50 PM – FIDLAR

7:35 PM – AURORA

8:20 PM – Kamasi Washington

9:25 PM – 6LACK

10:10 PM – Soulwax

11:15 PM – Kamaiyah

Channel Three

Schedule

Friday, April 13th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Elohim

4:30 PM – Slow Magic

5:15 PM – Whethan

6:10 PM – LÉON

7:00 PM – Alan Walker

8:00 PM – Deorro

9:00 PM – Dreams

9:50 PM – Belly

10:30 PM – Troy Boi

11:25 PM – Alison Wonderland

12:25 AM – REZZ

Saturday, April 14th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Wizkid

4:20 PM – Ekali

5:15 PM – Flatbush Zombies

6:05 PM – Party Favor

7:00 PM – Snakehips

8:00 PM – Alina Baraz

8:45 PM – Louis the Child

9:40 PM – blackbear

10:25 PM – Jungle

11:20 PM – Highly Suspect

12:05 AM – X Japan

Sunday, April 15th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Noname

4:20 PM – THEY.

5:05 PM – San Holo

6:00 PM – Petit Biscuit

6:50 PM – French Montana

7:35 PM – Jacob Banks

8:20 PM – Jidenna

9:15 PM – Illenium

10:15 PM – Ibeyi

11:10 PM – Jorja Smith

180VR Channel

Schedule

Friday, April 13th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Los Ángeles Azules

4:10 PM – Elohim

5:05 PM – SuperDuperKyle

5:55 PM – the Neighbourhood

6:30 PM – Whethan

7:00 PM – Alan Walker

8:00 PM – Deorro

8:45 PM – Kygo

9:40 PM – Troy Boi

10:30 PM – Alison Wonderland

11:25 PM – The Weeknd

Saturday, April 14th *all times PDT

3:35 PM – Wizkid

4:20 PM – Ekali

5:10 PM – Nile Rodgers & CHIC

6:05 PM – Party Favor

7:05 PM – Chromeo

8:05 PM – Tyler, the Creator

10:10 PM – Post Malone

Sunday, April 15th *all times PDT

3:40 PM – Lionbabe

4:10 PM – San Holo

4:40 PM – LANY

5:45 PM – Vance Joy

6:30 PM – Petit Biscuit

6:50 PM – French Montana

7:25 PM – Cardi B

8:00 PM – Portugal. The Man

8:55 PM – Illenium

9:55 PM – ODESZA

11:05 PM – Migos