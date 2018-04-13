Coachella 2018 Set Times & Stage Locations Revealed

The 2018 Coachella Music Festival is kicking off TODAY and you can check out the full lineup of performers, as well as their set times and stage locations right here!

The Weeknd, Beyonce, and Eminem are the three headliners for both weekends of the festival, which will span across seven stages spread out across the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Coachella will be live streamed all weekend long exclusively on YouTube, but if you want to watch the headliners you’ll have to stay up very late.

The Weeknd performs at 11:25pm PT on Friday, Beyonce will hit the stage at 11:05 PT on Saturday, and Eminem will wrap up the weekend at 10:20 PT on Sunday.

Click through the gallery for all of the set times…