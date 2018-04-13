Comedian Ali Wong Hilariously Explains Why She Won't Have Any More Children - Watch!

Top Stories
Fri, 13 April 2018 at 12:44 pm

Ali Wong has suffered enough!

The funny 35-year-old comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (April 13).

During her appearance, Ali announced that her new stand-up special Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife is hitting Netflix on May 13.

She also talked about having her second child three months ago in the middle of experiencing the terrible twos with her oldest daughter. She compared the toddler’s moodiness to being in an emotionally unstable relationship – and says that even though she loves motherhood, she’s not having any more children as a result!

Plus, Ellen surprises Ali with a Netflix subscription after she reveals she’s too cheap to have an account. Watch below!


