Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 8:39 am

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Next Slide »

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

The cast of the latest season of Dancing with the Stars was revealed on Friday morning (April 13) on Good Morning America!

Season 26, dubbed Dancing With The Stars: Athletes, features a cast solely consisting of sports stars paired with 10 professional dancers competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. In addition, in a departure from previous seasons, this round will only last four weeks.

This upcoming season will kick off on Monday (April 30) on ABC ahead of American Idol.

Click through the slideshow to see who is competing on Dancing with the Stars this season…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, Getty Images
Posted to: Adam Rippon, Arike Ogunbowale, Chris Mazdzer, Dancing With the Stars, Jamie Anderson, Jennie Finch Daigle, Johnny Damon, Josh Norman, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mirai Nagasu, Tonya Harding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr
  • shoes4life

    They ran out of D & F celebs now it’s down to no name and old athletes. Cancel the show.