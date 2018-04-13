'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

The cast of the latest season of Dancing with the Stars was revealed on Friday morning (April 13) on Good Morning America!

Season 26, dubbed Dancing With The Stars: Athletes, features a cast solely consisting of sports stars paired with 10 professional dancers competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. In addition, in a departure from previous seasons, this round will only last four weeks.

This upcoming season will kick off on Monday (April 30) on ABC ahead of American Idol.

Click through the slideshow to see who is competing on Dancing with the Stars this season…