Fri, 13 April 2018 at 7:19 pm

Destiny's Child Is Reportedly Reuniting at Coachella 2018!

Destiny's Child Is Reportedly Reuniting at Coachella 2018!

Destiny’s Child may be taking the stage at Coachella this weekend!

Fans are speculating that the iconic girl group will be joining Beyonce during her headlining performance – and that includes the original members!

Not only will Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams be performing but fans think original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson will also be joining in on the fun!

Late last year, both LeToya and LaTavia teased some big news on social media and now insiders are saying the reunion is on!

Beyonce and Destiny’s Child are reuniting. It was teased, rumored, squashed, so nothing much else was said…but it’s happening,” a source told Page Six, adding Bey wanted to do it “to make up for the fact she was unable to perform last year.”

We have our fingers crossed that this is the real deal!

Beyonce is set to perform on Saturday night at 11:05 PM PST.

Photos: Getty
