Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 4:02 pm

Ellen Pompeo & RuPaul Step Out Together in L.A.

If you didn’t know Ellen Pompeo and RuPaul are friends, here are some photos of them together to fill you in!

The 48-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress and the 57-year-old Drag Race host were seen stepping out on Thursday afternoon (April 12) in Los Angeles.

Ellen has tweeted about RuPaul several times in the past, including when she said “Ru always kickin the wisdom” after the Drag Race host tweeted, “Feel like a woman, wear a side ponytail.”

Ellen recently spoke out about the fight for equal pay and her big pay raise on Grey’s.
