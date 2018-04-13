Ellen Pompeo & RuPaul Step Out Together in L.A.

If you didn’t know Ellen Pompeo and RuPaul are friends, here are some photos of them together to fill you in!

The 48-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress and the 57-year-old Drag Race host were seen stepping out on Thursday afternoon (April 12) in Los Angeles.

Ellen has tweeted about RuPaul several times in the past, including when she said “Ru always kickin the wisdom” after the Drag Race host tweeted, “Feel like a woman, wear a side ponytail.”

Ellen recently spoke out about the fight for equal pay and her big pay raise on Grey’s.