Emily Ratajkowski & Two Others Wore the Same Outfit at Festival Welcome Dinner!

It looks like this is one of the most popular outfits for Coachella weekend!

Emily Ratajkowski and two other people wore the same exact outfit while attending the #hotelREVOLVE Festival Welcome Dinner hosted by LPA on Thursday (April 12) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 26-year-old model was the special guest at the event and she selected the same outfit as beauty blogger Jessi Malay and style blogger McKenna Bleu. You can get the LPA tie front jumpsuit on Revolve.com for $198!

Emily opted to cut off the checkered portion at the bottom of the pants to switch up the look a bit.

Other attendees at the event included Jasmine Sanders, Rocky Barnes, Cara Santana, and Lara Pia Arrobio.