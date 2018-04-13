Eva Longoria & Jose Baston Hold Hands Heading to Doctors Appointment!

Eva Longoria holds hands with husband Jose Baston as they head to an ultrasound appointment on Tursday afternoon (April 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress/director dressed her major baby bump in an all black outfit, sunglasses, and a “#Housewife” hat while her 50-year-old businessman husband kept things cool in a plaid gray blazer and sunglasses for their outing.

Earlier this week, Eva stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about what her first pregnancy has been like!

