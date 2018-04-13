Top Stories
Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 2:03 am

Eva Longoria & Jose Baston Hold Hands Heading to Doctors Appointment!

Eva Longoria holds hands with husband Jose Baston as they head to an ultrasound appointment on Tursday afternoon (April 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress/director dressed her major baby bump in an all black outfit, sunglasses, and a “#Housewife” hat while her 50-year-old businessman husband kept things cool in a plaid gray blazer and sunglasses for their outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Earlier this week, Eva stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about what her first pregnancy has been like!

10+ pictures inside of the couple heading to the doctors office…
