Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 3:10 pm

George Clooney Swaps Roles for 'Catch-22,' Kyle Chandler Joins Cast

George Clooney Swaps Roles for 'Catch-22,' Kyle Chandler Joins Cast

George Clooney was set to star in the upcoming Hulu series Catch-22, but now the actor will be playing a supporting role in the six-part limited series instead.

The Oscar-winning actor is set to direct and executive produce the series alongside Grant Heslov and Ellen Kuras.

Kyle Chandler has been cast as Colonel Cathcart, the role George was originally going to play.

Clooney will now play Scheisskopf. Scheisskopf is a training commander at cadet school in California. Ambitious, humorless, inept, angry, sadistic – and above all else, obsessed with parades and winning parade tournaments. At cadet school he makes the men’s lives a living hell. Deep down he’s just an angry idiot, so there’s no real danger he’ll ever be sent overseas. And then: he is sent overseas. As the Head of Operations for the entire Mediterranean Theater. And straight back into Yossarian’s life.
