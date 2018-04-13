Top Stories
Fri, 13 April 2018 at 2:40 pm

Gigi Hadid Steps Out in NYC While Bella Hadid Lands in LA

Gigi Hadid Steps Out in NYC While Bella Hadid Lands in LA

Gigi and Bella Hadid spent some time on different sides of the country this week!

Gigi was spotted out and about on Wednesday (April 11) in New York City, while her sister was seen touching down at LAX Airport on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Gigi wore an all-black ensemble, including jeans, booties, a sweater, and a black, white, and red scarf, accessorizing with circular shades and a black purse from her line.

Bella, who was recently in Japan and is likely in town for Coachella, kept it comfy and trendy in an all-white tracksuit, sneakers, red sunglasses with pink rims, and silver jewelry.

ICYMI, Bella has been gushing about Gigi‘s gorgeous Harper’s Bazaar cover shoot. Hear what she had to say here.

15+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid stepping out in different cities…

