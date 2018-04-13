Top Stories
Fri, 13 April 2018 at 10:18 am

Grace Jones Talks Studio 54 & Her New Documentary 'Bloodlight & Bami'!

Grace Jones Talks Studio 54 & Her New Documentary 'Bloodlight & Bami'!

Grace Jones is opening up about her incredible life!

The 69-year-old icon made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (April 12).

During her appearance, Grace discussed her new documentary about her life, Bloodlight & Bami, and how it took twelve years to film.

She also discussed life growing up in Jamaica, as well as her glamorous nightlife days, and how a packed night partying at Studio 54 helped to inspire Nile RodgersChic hit, “Le Freak.”

Watch below!
grace jones fallon tonight april 2018

Photos: NBC
