Grace Jones Talks Studio 54 & Her New Documentary 'Bloodlight & Bami'!

Grace Jones is opening up about her incredible life!

The 69-year-old icon made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (April 12).

During her appearance, Grace discussed her new documentary about her life, Bloodlight & Bami, and how it took twelve years to film.

She also discussed life growing up in Jamaica, as well as her glamorous nightlife days, and how a packed night partying at Studio 54 helped to inspire Nile Rodgers‘ Chic hit, “Le Freak.”

