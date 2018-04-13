Gwyneth Paltrow Hits the Beach During Bachelorette Party in Cabo San Lucas!

Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she’s already having a blast during her bachelorette weekend!

The 45-year-old actress and Goop founder was spotted hanging on the beach with some gal pals on Friday afternoon (April 13) at the Four Seasons Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth and her friends, including Stella McCartney, all donned white beach cover ups and straw hats as they sipped on champagne.

Later in the day, Gwyneth took to her Instagram to share a bikini photo while enjoying some fun in the sun.

“#costapalmas #henweekend,” Gwyneth captioned the pic.