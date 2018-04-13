Halsey & G-Eazy Couple Up for YSL Beauty Festival Performance!

Halsey and her boyfriend G-Eazy share a kiss while attending the YSL Beauty Festival held as part of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival at The Avalon Hotel on Thursday (April 12) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old “Alone” singer and the 28-year-old “No Limit” rapper teamed up for a special performance of their collaborative hit “Him & I” and even shared a kiss on stage.

“YSL Beauté has always had a strong legacy of provocative and creative style,” the French beauty brand said in a statement. “Similarly, Halsey’s own natural beauty and honest approach to life has stand-out appeal. Her bold lyrics and strong vocals radiate with passion and power.”

The evening before, Halsey and G-Eazy were spotted making their way into the Warwick nightclub for a night out in Hollywood.