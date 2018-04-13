Hilary Swank Celebrates Her 'LA Confidential' Cover in Beverly Hills!

Hilary Swank is all smiles as she arrives at a lunch held in her honor hosted by LA Confidential magazine on Thursday afternoon (April 12) at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked glam in cranberry-colored, silk dress and heels for the event celebrating her cover of the magazine.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Swank

Hilary currently stars alongside Donald Sutherland in the FX series Trust about the oil-rich Getty family.

ICYMI, Hilary recently shared which fellow actress she gets mistaken for all the time!

FYI: Hilary is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Swank at the event…