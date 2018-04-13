Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Kim &amp; Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 7:00 am

Hilary Swank Celebrates Her 'LA Confidential' Cover in Beverly Hills!

Hilary Swank Celebrates Her 'LA Confidential' Cover in Beverly Hills!

Hilary Swank is all smiles as she arrives at a lunch held in her honor hosted by LA Confidential magazine on Thursday afternoon (April 12) at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked glam in cranberry-colored, silk dress and heels for the event celebrating her cover of the magazine.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Swank

Hilary currently stars alongside Donald Sutherland in the FX series Trust about the oil-rich Getty family.

ICYMI, Hilary recently shared which fellow actress she gets mistaken for all the time!

FYI: Hilary is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Swank at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 01
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 02
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 03
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 04
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 05
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 06
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 07
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 08
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 09
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 10
hilary swank celebrates her la confidential cover 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hilary Swank

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr