Fri, 13 April 2018 at 2:37 pm

January Jones Celebrates 'Freedom For All' with TOME!

January Jones Celebrates 'Freedom For All' with TOME!

January Jones is all smiles while squeezing in-between Dascha Polanco and Alysia Reiner while celebrating TOME’s White Shirt Project 5 release at an intimate dinner at The Beatrice Inn on Thursday (April 12) in New York City.

The three ladies were also joined by Anya Ziourova, Cleo Wade, Hilary Rhoda, Jessica Joffe, Laura Jones, Mickaelne Thomas, Racquel Chevremont, and Natasha Nyanin as they celebrated TOME’s ongoing charitable initiative in support of the Freedom For All Foundation.

TOME has designed an exclusive White Shirt style each season since 2014 with all proceeds from sales going toward the charity FreedomForAll. The philanthropic project is currently in its fifth iteration with the style available for purchase today (April 13)!
Photos: Pablo Frisk
