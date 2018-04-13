Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 1:58 pm

Jason Derulo & Maluma Release 'Colors' Music Video - Watch!

Maluma and Jason Derulo are teaming up for their collaboration, “Colors”!

The music video for the track, which is a Spanglish update of Jason‘s song featuring the Colombian superstar, was released on Friday (April 13).

The song is being used as Coca-Cola’s official 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia song, and was premiered during a live-stream earlier in the year in Miami. The World Cup anthem includes Jason‘s English lyrics in Spanish.

Watch the music video for “Colors” below!
