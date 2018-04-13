Top Stories
Fri, 13 April 2018 at 7:38 am

Jason Sudeikis' Son Is in a Michael Jackson Phase - Watch Now!

Jason Sudeikis‘ son has a major obsession!

The Kodachrome star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (April 13).

During his appearance, Jason discussed how his son Otis is obsessed with watching Michael Jackson and Janet Jacksno’s “Scream Music Video,” and shared an adorable video of his son imitating the choreography.

Plus, Ellen surprised Jason with matching “Scream” costumes for Otis and his daughter, Daisy.

Later on, the two are joined by comedian Ali Wong for a parent-themed edition of “5 Second Rule.” Watch below!


Jason Sudeikis’ Son Is in a Michael Jackson Phase


Jason Sudeikis and Ali Wong Play ‘5 Second Rule’
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
