Jessie J Wins 'Singer' Competition in China!
Jessie J has won the Singer competition in China!
If you didn’t know, Jessie‘s been competing over the past few months in a Chinese singing competition that pits already established singers against each other. She’s been singing amazing covers of songs, like “Reflection” from Mulan.
The 30-year-old “Domino” singer secured her win after a performance of her smash hit “Bang Bang” alongside superstar Coco Lee and contestant KZ Tandingan, followed by a performance of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You.”
Jessie won with 47.49% of the vote, beating out her closest competition, Hua Chenyu, at 25.65%, according to Metro. She’s now the first-ever international winner of the series!
Congratulations, Jessie!