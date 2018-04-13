Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Jessie J Wins 'Singer' Competition in China!

Jessie J has won the Singer competition in China!

If you didn’t know, Jessie‘s been competing over the past few months in a Chinese singing competition that pits already established singers against each other. She’s been singing amazing covers of songs, like “Reflection” from Mulan.

The 30-year-old “Domino” singer secured her win after a performance of her smash hit “Bang Bang” alongside superstar Coco Lee and contestant KZ Tandingan, followed by a performance of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You.”

Jessie won with 47.49% of the vote, beating out her closest competition, Hua Chenyu, at 25.65%, according to Metro. She’s now the first-ever international winner of the series!

Congratulations, Jessie!
