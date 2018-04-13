Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry Celebrate Opening of 'Carousel' Revival on Broadway!

Jessie Mueller poses for a photo with co-star Joshua Henry at the opening night party for their Broadway musical Carousel on Thursday night (April 12) at Cipriani 25 in New York City.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Renee Fleming, Lindsay Mendez, Alexander Gemignani, and Margaret Colin.

The revival of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, featuring the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” just opened on Broadway and it has received the New York Times‘ critic’s pick.

“With thoughtful and powerful performances by Mr. Henry and Ms. Mueller, the love story at the show’s center has never seemed quite as ill-starred or, at the same time, as sexy,” the review reads!