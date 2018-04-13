Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 12:09 pm

Joe Jonas Reveals If His New Tattoo is Really a Nod to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Reveals If His New Tattoo is Really a Nod to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is explaining the meaning behind THAT tattoo.

Last month, the 28-year-old DNCE singer got a new tattoo of a female figure on his arm, and fans were quick speculate that it might be inspired by his finacee Sophie Turner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

“There’s a lot of speculation of who or what it is,” Joe told TheFix. “It’s quite funny and a little disappointing probably for a lot of fans of my fiancee that it’s really just a picture of nothing.”

“The artist that I got tattooed by [Curt Montgomery] is a friend and did this amazing drawing,” Joe added. “He had it sketched up, and I was like, oh that’s cool. I’ll pick that. So, there’s not anybody that I’d say it is, but eventually I’ll come up with a name for her. For now, she’s a mystery.”

Don’t miss Joe as he serves as a coach on season seven of The Voice Australia, premiering this Sunday (April 15).
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr