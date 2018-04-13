Joe Jonas Reveals If His New Tattoo is Really a Nod to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is explaining the meaning behind THAT tattoo.

Last month, the 28-year-old DNCE singer got a new tattoo of a female figure on his arm, and fans were quick speculate that it might be inspired by his finacee Sophie Turner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

“There’s a lot of speculation of who or what it is,” Joe told TheFix. “It’s quite funny and a little disappointing probably for a lot of fans of my fiancee that it’s really just a picture of nothing.”

“The artist that I got tattooed by [Curt Montgomery] is a friend and did this amazing drawing,” Joe added. “He had it sketched up, and I was like, oh that’s cool. I’ll pick that. So, there’s not anybody that I’d say it is, but eventually I’ll come up with a name for her. For now, she’s a mystery.”

Don’t miss Joe as he serves as a coach on season seven of The Voice Australia, premiering this Sunday (April 15).