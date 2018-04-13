Joe Manganiello, Martha Stewart & More Support 'THR's Most Powerful People In Media 2018!
Joe Manganiello is dapper in a suit while striking a pose at The Hollywood Reporter’s 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2018 held at The Pool on Thursday (April 12) in New York City.
The 41-year-old actor was joined by Martha Stewart, Dana Delany, Carla Gugino, Judith Light, Gina Gershon, Cory Michael Smith, Rhetta, Carson Daly, Brandon Victor Dixon and Megan Boone at the event celebrating news and political insiders.
Also in attendance at the event were Megyn Kelly, Joy Behar, Omarosa Manigault, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Spike Lee, and Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo.