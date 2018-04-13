Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 12:10 pm

Joe Manganiello, Martha Stewart & More Support 'THR's Most Powerful People In Media 2018!

Joe Manganiello, Martha Stewart & More Support 'THR's Most Powerful People In Media 2018!

Joe Manganiello is dapper in a suit while striking a pose at The Hollywood Reporter’s 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2018 held at The Pool on Thursday (April 12) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor was joined by Martha Stewart, Dana Delany, Carla Gugino, Judith Light, Gina Gershon, Cory Michael Smith, Rhetta, Carson Daly, Brandon Victor Dixon and Megan Boone at the event celebrating news and political insiders.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Manganiello

Also in attendance at the event were Megyn Kelly, Joy Behar, Omarosa Manigault, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Spike Lee, and Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 01
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 02
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 03
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 04
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 05
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 06
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 07
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 08
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 09
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 10
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 11
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 12
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 13
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 14
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 15
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 16
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 17
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 18
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 19
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 20
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 21
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 22
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 23
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 24
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 25
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 26
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 27
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 28
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 29
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 30
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 31
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 32
joe manganiello martha stewart more support thrs most powerful people in media 33

Credit: Sylvain Gaboury; Photos: Patrick McMullan, Getty
Posted to: Al Roker, Brandon Victor Dixon, Carla Gugino, Carson Daly, Cory Michael Smith, Craig Melvin, Dana Delany, Dee Ocleppo, Dylan Dreyer, Gayle King, Gina Gershon, Hoda Kotb, Joe Manganiello, Joy Behar, Judith Light, Martha Stewart, Megan Boone, Megyn Kelly, Norah O'Donnell, Omarosa Manigault, Rhetta, Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones, Spike Lee, Tommy Hilfiger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr