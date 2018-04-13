Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 5:04 pm

Joey King & Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Coordinate Their Outfits at The Grove

Joey King and Jacob Elordi made a stylish couple at The Grove!

The 18-year-old Wish Upon actress and the Swinging Safari actor held hands as they shopped on Wednesday afternoon (April 11) in Los Angeles.

Joey wore a striped black top and nude heels, accessorizing with a blue purse and a wide-brimmed hat, and Jacob rocked a white graphic tee and blue sneakers.

Both sported rolled-up blue jeans with brown belts.

The duo also recently coupled up for the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.

Joey and Jacob have been dating for the past year after meeting on the set of their upcoming Netflix movie The Kissing Booth in South Africa. The movie will debut on the streaming service on May 11!
