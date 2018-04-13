Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 2:09 pm

Joshua Jackson Reveals Why He Owes His Career to Jon Stewart on 'The Late Show'!

Joshua Jackson hit the couch on The Late Show on Thursday (April 12) and bonded with host Stephen Colbert over their mutual admiration of Jon Stewart.

“He’s the reason I got thrown out of my second high school,” the 39-year-old actor told Stephen. “If I had actually done something constructive with my time instead of watching his TV show, I probably wouldn’t have had to make it as an actor ’cause there was no other option for me.”

Joshua explained that the original Jon Stewart Show was rebroadcast from a Seattle station so he could watch it in his hometown of Vancouver. “So he’s getting rebroadcast, but I don’t know why they put it on at 1:30, so I would stay up every night to watch the 1:30 show, which kept me up to 2:30, which meant that clearly I wasn’t gonna make my first class, so I just didn’t,” Josh recalled.

“When I did that enough, they were like, ‘Well since you don’t want to come in the morning, you might as well not come in the afternoon, either,” Josh continued – Watch the full interview below!


Joshua Jackson Owes His Career To Jon Stewart
