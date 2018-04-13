Karlie Kloss Celebrates Swarovski's New Store Opening in NYC

Karlie Kloss stuns on the black carpet as she arrives at the grand opening of the new Swarovski store on Thursday night (April 12) in Times Square in New York City.

The 25-year-old model and Swarovski brand ambassador went glam in a black blazer over a sparkling light pink dress while dripping in diamonds for the event.

During the event, Karlie cut the ribbon outside the store officially marking the store is open for business!

Other stars at the event included Ben McKenzie and wife Morena Baccarin along with AnnaSophia Robb.

FYI: Karlie is wearing a Yves Saint Laurent blazer, Alex Perry dress, and Swarovski jewelry.

