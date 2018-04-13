Kate Mara Reveals the Rule She Has With Her Husband Jamie Bell

Kate Mara graces the cover of Shape‘s May 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what the 35-year-old House of Cards actress had to say…

On planning for the future: “I’m not a person who plans ahead. I enjoy the here and now as much as I can. I’m at my best when I’m not worrying about the future.”

On her husband, Jamie Bell: “I love knowing that I have a partner for life. I feel very proud to call Jamie my husband and to have made that commitment to him…now that Jamie is legally a part of my family, it’s such an incredible thing. I’m very protective of our marriage…all the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. Even if we have to spend all day traveling to have just 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship.”

On what gives her purpose: “I didn’t realize what I was missing until I start working with and for animals. To protect innocent creatures in ways they can’t do themselves is really an amazing thing.”

