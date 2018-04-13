Kelly Clarkson & Her Kids Remington & River Meet Toy Story's Woody & Jessie at Disneyland!

Kelly Clarkson is having an awesome time at Disney!

The “Love So Soft” powerhouse performer and her children, Remington, 2, and River Rose, 3, met Toy Story‘s Woody and Jessie at the launch of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort on Thursday (April 12) in Anaheim, Calif.

The first-ever Pixar Fest, the biggest Pixar celebration ever to come to Disney Parks, continues through September 3.

Kelly is scheduled to perform at the 53rd ACM Awards on Sunday (April 15) alongside Reba McEntire.