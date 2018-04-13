Kendall Jenner Announces New 'Pizza Boys' Radio Show

Kendall Jenner can now add radio host to her resume!

The 22-year-old model took to social media on Friday (April 13) to share the exciting news with fans.

It started a couple of weeks ago when Kendall created a mysterious Instagram account with the handle @pizzaboys. Her first pic featured a pink background with the word “Soon” in black writing.

The first line of the grid eventually read “Coming Soon,” along with a photo of herself and her sister Kylie holding onto pizzas in a pool.

Now we know that “Pizza Boys” is the name of Kendall‘s new Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music. She’ll host with her famous DJ pal Daniel Chetrit.

The first episode dropped today to coincide with the beginning of Coachella, taking listeners on “a journey that caters to all your various moods throughout the hectic weekend.”

According to a press release, the show is “about music and friendship. A living room pizza party hosted by Kendall, Daniel, and all your favorite pals. Served monthly, hot and ready, with special guest appearances you won’t want to miss.”

For more from Kendall‘s “Pizza Boys,” head to their Instagram page.