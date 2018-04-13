Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 4:10 pm

Kendall Jenner Announces New 'Pizza Boys' Radio Show

Kendall Jenner Announces New 'Pizza Boys' Radio Show

Kendall Jenner can now add radio host to her resume!

The 22-year-old model took to social media on Friday (April 13) to share the exciting news with fans.

It started a couple of weeks ago when Kendall created a mysterious Instagram account with the handle @pizzaboys. Her first pic featured a pink background with the word “Soon” in black writing.

The first line of the grid eventually read “Coming Soon,” along with a photo of herself and her sister Kylie holding onto pizzas in a pool.

Now we know that “Pizza Boys” is the name of Kendall‘s new Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music. She’ll host with her famous DJ pal Daniel Chetrit.

The first episode dropped today to coincide with the beginning of Coachella, taking listeners on “a journey that caters to all your various moods throughout the hectic weekend.”

According to a press release, the show is “about music and friendship. A living room pizza party hosted by Kendall, Daniel, and all your favorite pals. Served monthly, hot and ready, with special guest appearances you won’t want to miss.”

For more from Kendall‘s “Pizza Boys,” head to their Instagram page.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Dia Dipasupil; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr