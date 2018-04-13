Top Stories
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 12:16 am

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are back home in California after visiting their younger sister Khloe Kardashian in Cleveland.

The sisters took a quick trip to Ohio for the birth of Khloe‘s baby girl and they arrived home on a private jet on Thursday (April 12) in Van Nuys, Calif.

None of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have commented on the baby’s birth so far, but momager Kris Jenner has already broken her silence on the arrival of her ninth grandchild.

30+ pictures inside of Kim and Kourtney at the private airport…

Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 01
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 02
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 03
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 04
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 05
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 06
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 07
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 08
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 09
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 10
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 11
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 12
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 13
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 14
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 15
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 16
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 17
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 18
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 19
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 20
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 21
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 22
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 23
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 24
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 25
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 26
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 27
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 28
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 29
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 30
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 31
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian arrive home 32

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr