Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are back home in California after visiting their younger sister Khloe Kardashian in Cleveland.

The sisters took a quick trip to Ohio for the birth of Khloe‘s baby girl and they arrived home on a private jet on Thursday (April 12) in Van Nuys, Calif.

None of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have commented on the baby’s birth so far, but momager Kris Jenner has already broken her silence on the arrival of her ninth grandchild.

