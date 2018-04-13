Kylie Jenner Debuts Bright Pink Hair at Coachella 2018!

Kylie Jenner has arrived at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival and just debuted her first festival look!

The 20-year-old reality star, who typically makes some bold fashion statements during the fest, took to her Instagram to share photos with bright pink hair!

“I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” Kylie captioned the photo.

She later added a second pic, calling her hair color, “cotton candy cream kylighter”

We can safely assume the new ‘do is just a wig as Kylie was seen arriving at the fest with her regular dark hair alongside boyfriend Travis Scott just hours earlier.

Kylie is also attending the festival with BFF Jordyn Woods, sis Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Check out Kylie‘s first festival look below…