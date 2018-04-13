Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 10:07 pm

Kylie Jenner Debuts Bright Pink Hair at Coachella 2018!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Bright Pink Hair at Coachella 2018!

Kylie Jenner has arrived at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival and just debuted her first festival look!

The 20-year-old reality star, who typically makes some bold fashion statements during the fest, took to her Instagram to share photos with bright pink hair!

“I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” Kylie captioned the photo.

She later added a second pic, calling her hair color, “cotton candy cream kylighter”

We can safely assume the new ‘do is just a wig as Kylie was seen arriving at the fest with her regular dark hair alongside boyfriend Travis Scott just hours earlier.

Kylie is also attending the festival with BFF Jordyn Woods, sis Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Check out Kylie‘s first festival look below…
kylie jenner first look 2018 coachella 01
kylie jenner first look 2018 coachella 02

Photos: Instagram
