Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Arrive at Coachella With Their Boyfriends

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have officially arrived at Coachella!

The 20-year-old lip kit creator and the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were spotted walking around the festival with their bodyguards on Friday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

Kylie was joined by her boyfriend Travis Scott – who reportedly waited at their van as the group grabbed their VIP passes – and Kourtney brought along her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Their friend Jordyn Woods was also in attendance.

Kylie was all smiles in her denim jacket featuring a plaid print on the collar and a yellow “The Power of Dreams” design on the back. She finished off her look with denim pants and black sneakers, wearing her hair up in a bun.

Kourtney kept it casual in a semi-sheer black top with a stylish bra underneath, along with Adidas track pants and colorful sneakers, accessorizing with a thin pair of shades.

Kylie will make her first official post-baby appearance tonight as she hosts an event for Kylie Cosmetics and BMW, celebrating her newest makeup collab, Kourt x Kylie, People confirms. Kendall Jenner is also set to attend as she launches her new “Pizza Boys” radio show.

the wind you guys, is this necessary? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 13, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

50+ pictures inside of Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian at Coachella…