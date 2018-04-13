Top Stories
Leah Remini Renews 'Scientology & the Aftermath' for Season 3 & Inks Development Deal With A+E!

Leah Remini is forging an even closer relationship with A+E Networks!

Not only is her hit series Leah Remini: Scientology & The Aftermath being renewed for a third season, but Leah is signing a two-year first-look development deal to produce new projects for the company, Deadline reported on Friday (April 13).

This is the first overall deal for A+E’s nonfiction division, A+E Originals.

Leah will develop and produce new documentary programming beyond the subject of Scientology over the next two years.

Her Emmy Award-winning show returns for eight more episodes, including five specials which will air on the A&E Network.

“I am so incredibly proud of this show and the movement that has started around it which continues to grow each and every day. I’m honored to have a home at A+E Networks and am grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to expand our relationship telling brave stories and bringing truth to light, no matter the obstacles,” she said in a statement.
