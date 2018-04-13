Liev Schreiber Gets to Work on 'Ray Donovan' Season 7

Liev Schreiber takes a break in between scenes on set of Ray Donovan on Wednesday afternoon (April 11) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor costume kept him in a low profile while wearing a navy plaid jacket and baseball hat.

It was recently announced that Susan Sarandon has been promoted to series regular on the show after her recurring role in season six.

Production of Ray Donovan recently moved from Los Angeles to New York City as they film the upcoming seventh season.

