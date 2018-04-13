Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 6:46 pm

Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Red Baby Doll Dress While Out to Lunch

Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Red Baby Doll Dress While Out to Lunch

Lily-Rose Depp donned a bright red dress while grabbing lunch with a friend this week.

The 18-year-old Yoga Hosers actress and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis was spotted out and about on Thursday (April 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

She paired her baby doll dress, featuring black lace details, with a pair of black heels and a black purse, letting her long locks flow freely.

Last week, Lily posed in a sailor-inspired ensemble for a photo shoot in Malibu.

ICYMI, Lily and British model Ash Stymest recently called it quits and unfollowed each other on social media, as confirmed to Just Jared.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily rose depp rocks red baby doll dress while out to lunch 01
lily rose depp rocks red baby doll dress while out to lunch 02
lily rose depp rocks red baby doll dress while out to lunch 03
lily rose depp rocks red baby doll dress while out to lunch 04
lily rose depp rocks red baby doll dress while out to lunch 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lily Rose Depp

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr