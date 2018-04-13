Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Red Baby Doll Dress While Out to Lunch

Lily-Rose Depp donned a bright red dress while grabbing lunch with a friend this week.

The 18-year-old Yoga Hosers actress and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis was spotted out and about on Thursday (April 12) in Los Angeles.

She paired her baby doll dress, featuring black lace details, with a pair of black heels and a black purse, letting her long locks flow freely.

Last week, Lily posed in a sailor-inspired ensemble for a photo shoot in Malibu.

ICYMI, Lily and British model Ash Stymest recently called it quits and unfollowed each other on social media, as confirmed to Just Jared.