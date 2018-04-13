Top Stories
Fri, 13 April 2018 at 2:15 am

Lucy Hale Goes Gothic at 'Truth or Dare' Premiere with Tyler Posey

Lucy Hale Goes Gothic at 'Truth or Dare' Premiere with Tyler Posey

Lucy Hale meets up with co-star Tyler Posey at the premiere of their new movie Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare on Thursday (April 12) at ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Violett Beane, Sophia Taylor Ali (who is dating Tyler in real life), Landon Liboiron, Nolan Gerard Funk, Sam Lerner, Brady Smith, Hayden Szeto, Morgan Lindholm, Aurora Perrineau, and Tom Choi.

The film’s producer Jason Blum, who has become one of the most recognizable and successful names in the horror world, was also there!

Also pictured inside: Lucy and Tyler at a screening of the movie the night before at the Estrella Screening Room in West Hollywood.

FYI: Lucy is wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown at the premiere. Sam is wearing a Hugo Boss suit, They shoes, a Cos shirt, and an Omega watch.
Photos: Getty, Frances Iacuzzi Photography
