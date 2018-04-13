Top Stories
Fri, 13 April 2018 at 6:43 pm

Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Continue Work on 'Big Little Lies' Season Two!

Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Continue Work on 'Big Little Lies' Season Two!

Nicole Kidman got a little windswept while filming Big Little Lies!

The 50-year-old actress was spotted on the show’s set on Friday afternoon (April 13) in Sausalito, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from the set of Big Little Lies

Nicole was also joined by her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

The ladies were all bundled up and their hair could be seen blowing in the strong wind.

This is the first time Shailene has been spotted on set, although production on Big Little Lies kicked off earlier in the month.

A day before, Nicole and Reese were also seen filming alongside Meryl Streep.

Check out the photos from the set of Big Little Lies below…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley

