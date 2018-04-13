Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Does Olivia Munn have a new man in her life?!

The 37-year-old actress was spotted spending time with hunky Spanish actor Alex Gonzalez, also 37, a couple weeks ago in Los Angeles.

Alex was spotted picking up a bouquet of flowers for Olivia before picking her up at a medical building. They were then spotted running some errands around town, including a stop at a gas station.

Olivia recently had to shoot down rumors that she was in a new relationship with Justin Theroux, the soon to be ex-husband of her friend Jennifer Aniston.