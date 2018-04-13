Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Kim &amp; Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Arrive Home After Visiting Khloe in Cleveland

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 8:05 am

Sam Claflin Stars in DKNY Men's Spring 2018 Campaign!

Sam Claflin Stars in DKNY Men's Spring 2018 Campaign!

Sam Claflin is starring in a new campaign!

The 31-year-old Hunger Games star is featured in DKNY Men’s Spring 2018 digital campaign.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Claflin

In the campaign, Sam dances through the streets of New York City to the tune of “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. The campaign was shot by cinematographer Theo Stanley.

“So excited to be the new face of the @dkny Mens Spring 2018 campaign! Such a dream come true to shoot these scenes on the streets of NY,” Sam wrote on his Instagram.

Watch the campaign video, and see the campaign images, below!
Just Jared on Facebook
sam claflin dkny mens spring 01
sam claflin dkny mens spring 02
sam claflin dkny mens spring 03
sam claflin dkny mens spring 04

Photos: DKNY Mens
Posted to: Sam Claflin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr