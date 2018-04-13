Sam Claflin Stars in DKNY Men's Spring 2018 Campaign!

Sam Claflin is starring in a new campaign!

The 31-year-old Hunger Games star is featured in DKNY Men’s Spring 2018 digital campaign.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Claflin

In the campaign, Sam dances through the streets of New York City to the tune of “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. The campaign was shot by cinematographer Theo Stanley.

“So excited to be the new face of the @dkny Mens Spring 2018 campaign! Such a dream come true to shoot these scenes on the streets of NY,” Sam wrote on his Instagram.

Watch the campaign video, and see the campaign images, below!