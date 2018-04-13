'September' Songwriter Praises Taylor Swift's Cover Version!

Taylor Swift just dropped an acoustic cover of Earth, Wind, & Fire‘s classic song “September” and she is receiving praise from the songwriter!

The 28-year-old singer released the new recording as one of her Spotify Singles.

Taylor previously met the members of EWF when they presented her with Album of the Year for 1989 at the Grammys back in 2016.

Allee Willis, who co-wrote “September,” spoke to Billboard about the new cover of the song.

“‘September’ was my first hit and favorite song of mine I ever have had the joy of being a part of,” Willis said. “Taylor Swift is the absolute cherry on top of a very soulful and happy sundae.”