Shia LaBeouf Reveals What Real-Life John McEnroe Thinks of His Portrayal in 'Borg vs. McEnroe'!

Shia LaBeouf stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (April 12) and talked all about playing tennis great John McEnroe in his new film Borg vs. McEnroe, prepping for the role and reveals what John thinks of the film.

“He knew it was happening, busy guy, I mean nothing but love for John McEnroe,” the 31-year-old actor expressed. “It’s really made as the testament to the relationship.”

“I think what he said was that ‘it makes me looks like too much of jerk’, yeah, he said that,” Shia continued. “And so, really, knowing McEnroe that’s like a glowing endorsement.”

Shia also talks about his new French bulldog puppy, the dog eating its own poop, and spending a month in a cabin in Finland for one of his art projects – Watch more after the cut!



Shia LaBeouf on Playing John McEnroe

Click inside to watch the rest of Shia LaBeouf’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Shia LaBeouf Has a Poop-Eating Puppy