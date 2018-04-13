Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Olivia Munn Spotted with Hunky Spanish Actor Alex Gonzalez

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 10:51 am

Shia LaBeouf Reveals What Real-Life John McEnroe Thinks of His Portrayal in 'Borg vs. McEnroe'!

Shia LaBeouf Reveals What Real-Life John McEnroe Thinks of His Portrayal in 'Borg vs. McEnroe'!

Shia LaBeouf stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (April 12) and talked all about playing tennis great John McEnroe in his new film Borg vs. McEnroe, prepping for the role and reveals what John thinks of the film.

“He knew it was happening, busy guy, I mean nothing but love for John McEnroe,” the 31-year-old actor expressed. “It’s really made as the testament to the relationship.”

“I think what he said was that ‘it makes me looks like too much of jerk’, yeah, he said that,” Shia continued. “And so, really, knowing McEnroe that’s like a glowing endorsement.”

Shia also talks about his new French bulldog puppy, the dog eating its own poop, and spending a month in a cabin in Finland for one of his art projects – Watch more after the cut!


Shia LaBeouf on Playing John McEnroe

Click inside to watch the rest of Shia LaBeouf’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Shia LaBeouf Has a Poop-Eating Puppy
Just Jared on Facebook
shia labeouf reveals what real life john mcenroe thinks of shia playing him 01
shia labeouf reveals what real life john mcenroe thinks of shia playing him 02
shia labeouf reveals what real life john mcenroe thinks of shia playing him 03
shia labeouf reveals what real life john mcenroe thinks of shia playing him 04
shia labeouf reveals what real life john mcenroe thinks of shia playing him 05

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, Bauergriffinonline
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr